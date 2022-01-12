Weight Control Compound is Creating Demand for Kenaf Seed Edible Oil in Nutraceuticals and Functional Food – Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil Market across various industries and regions.
According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market is estimated to continue its bullish run during the 2019-2027 period with global sales poised to surpass 27,000 tons in 2019. The healthy growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing demand for Kenaf Seed Edible Oil in an assortment of industries such as pharmaceutical, lubricants, food and beverages, cosmetics, personal care, and biofuel.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil
The study finds that end-users are becoming increasingly aware of the growing demand for kenaf fibers and its derivatives in an array of industries such as paper, construction, textile, furniture, and biofuel. The short harvest time of three to five months makes kenaf a potential alternative to hemp, jute, and flax which can fulfill the demand for natural raw-material in industries while overcoming the problem of deforestation.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil Market.
Kenaf Seed Edible Oil Market – Competitive Landscape
Hemp Inc., a leading player operating in the Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market, launched equipment which uses kenaf as a loss circulation material (LCM) that is used to seal the hole around the oil well to prevent mud and other toxic substances from leaking into underground water streams or other porous earth surfaces around the drill. The machine known as DrillWall was made using the core of kenaf. The growing demand for kenaf is expected to increase commercial production of kenaf seeds which, in turn, is estimated to propel Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market growth.
Intensifying research towards the use of Kenaf Seed Edible Oil in the potential treatment for cancer saw another addition to the list of developments after research concluded that the oil substantially reduced the severity of leukemia in mice.
Kenaf Seed Edible Oil’s potential application as a viable treatment option for cholesterol and higher lipid profiles received a significant boost after a study suggested the use of bio-oil in cardio-protective functional foods for countering cholesterol.
With the widening of the supply-demand gap, Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market players are increasingly investing in research and development of techniques which boost yield and quality of kenaf seeds. A recent development in the area was the release of a study which concluded that continuous kenaf cropping on the same plot of land deteriorates soil fertility and adversely impacts the quality of kenaf seeds.
Other leading players operating in the Kenaf Seed Edible Oil market include Shree Laxminaryan Oils, Pepagora, Gincoc Limited, Thar Process, Inc., National Kenaf and Tobacco Board, The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Advanced Biofuel Center, Chempro Technovation Pvt. Ltd., Kenaf Development Association of Nigeria and Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals Inc..
Burgeoning Demand for Biofuels to Underpin Kenaf Seed Edible Oil Market Growth
Accelerating investments in oil and gas exploration activities due to a drop in the supply is creating a surge in the prices of fossil fuels. The growing prices of fossil fuel in addition to extended governmental support for research and development of eco-friendly fossil fuel alternatives is bolstering investments into the production of kenaf seed-based biodiesel. Additionally, kenaf seed-based biodiesel is increasingly gaining traction in an array of industries owing to their non-toxic nature and substantially low emissions. The plant-based fuel offers a potential eco-friendly alternative which can provide efficient performance while lowering the adverse impact of fossil fuel emissions on the environment. Studies have concluded a mixture of diesel and Kenaf Seed Edible Oil-based biodiesel to perform effectively under all load conditions. According to the report, the biodiesel segment is projected to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 7% in 2019 with numerous companies adopting biodiesel due to governmental regulations and in an effort to achieve sustainability.
