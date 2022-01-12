Cap Applicator market To Generate US$ 2.2 bn by 2027 | Tetra Pak, Crown Holdings, Closure System International

Cap Applicator Market

The Cap Applicator market is a growing industry that is extensively used in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, consumer products, automotive fluids, and chemical industries. This product is used to ensure the freshness of products until they are opened. The application of cap applicators has been gaining importance as the government implements stringent regulations related to contamination in manufacturing industries. It is used to prevent product leakages during transportation. It is also used in the healthcare industry to prevent the risk of infection due to volatile chemicals.

Competitive Landscape

Key players active in the global cap applicator market are Crown Holdings, Krones AG, Tetra Pak, Federal Mfg. Co., Closure System International, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc., Karmelle Liquid Filling & Capping Solutions Limited, Tecnocap Group, Bosch Packaging Technology, IC FILLING SYSTEMS Ltd., and E-PAK Machine Type.

Market Dynamics:

Emerging food and beverage industry with increasing demand for packaged food products is expected to propel growth of the global cap applicator market during the forecast period. Cap applicators are used for packaging food products and beverages to keep them fresh and in good condition until the packages are opened. For instance, in December 2019, The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the US, reported that according to data from Euromonitor 2019, the overall sales of packaged and processed foods per capita doubled from US$ 31.3 in 2012 to US$ 57.7 in 2018 at constant 2018 prices in India.

However, availability of other packaging technology and long-life cycle and low replacement rate of cap applicators are the factors expected to hinder growth of the global cap applicator market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted the global cap applicator market. Due to the outbreak of virus several countries implemented strict nationwide lockdown, resulting into temporary shutdown of many businesses, colleges, schools, offices, manufacturing factories. These stringent restrictions disrupted many production and transportation activities in various industries including packaging industry, negatively impacting the global economic activities. However, the relaxation in lockdown policies and introduction of novel vaccines against the COVID-19 virus is expected to support the growth of the global cap applicator market.

Key Takeaways:

The global cap applicator market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period due to growing packaging industry especially in middle-income countries. For instance, in August 2021, SIG, an aseptic packaging company completed construction of its second plant for aseptic carton packaging in China.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the global cap applicator market during the forecast period, owing to high demand for wide range of packaged products due to increasing disposable incomes in the region.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

