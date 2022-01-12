The USFDA approves the first long-acting injectable for HIV prevention

HIV Drugs Market 2021-Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s HIV Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

On December 20, 2021, the USFDA approved GlaxoSmithKline ViiV Healthcare’s Apretude, a cabotegravir extended-release injectable suspension – the first and only long-acting injectable product for HIV prevention. Apretude is an integrase strand transfer inhibitor (INSTI) and a long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) product to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in both men and women. The use of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP as an injection every two months to prevent HIV can avoid daily medication.

The HIV drugs market will have stable growth in the next five years according to the estimates of Global Market Model of The Business Research Company. The global HIV drugs market size is expected to grow from $30.5 billion in 2020 to $40.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The growing prevalence of HIV and government initiatives for HIV treatment will drive the demand for HIV drugs. For instance, in 2021, there was the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care announced the funding of around $83 million for up to 300 health centres for “Ending the HIV Epidemic – Primary Care HIV Prevention (PCHP) program”. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report 2020, HIV continues to be a global public health crisis, with an estimated 37.7 million people living with HIV worldwide and 1.7 million new cases annually. PrEP represents an effective tool to reduce new cases of HIV, which, when combined with appropriate HIV antiretroviral therapy, will help end the HIV epidemic.

TBRC’s HIV drugs market report is segmented by type, application, administration, and geography:

• By Type- Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTs), Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTs), Protease Inhibitors, Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs), Others

• By Application- Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

• By Administration- Oral, Parenteral

• By Geography- North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa

Research is sourced from TBRC’s reports(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hiv-drugs-market), FDA(https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-injectable-treatment-hiv-pre-exposure-prevention), WHO(https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hiv-aids)

The forecasted revenue of the company is calculated based on the assumption that the company’s market share will remain the same during the forecast period.

