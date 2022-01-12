Board Packaging market Uncovers The Reasons For market Growth At A Cagr Of 8.1% | International Paper Company

Board Packaging Market

Board packaging is used to package food, beverages, and other products. Owing to their multi-layered construction.

Board packaging is used to package food, beverages, and other products. Owing to their multi-layered construction, paperboards can have specific performance benefits and flexibility in the type of fiber used. Virgin fiber is obtained directly from wood. The process of pulping is a chemical or mechanical process that separates the cellulose and non-cellulose components of wood. After the cellulose and non-cellulose components have been removed, they can be recycled to provide energy. Corrugated board is the principal type of packaging used for shipping significant products in retail stores. Moreover, it is very economical to use. It is also available in a variety of sizes and weights. Corrugated board packaging is a popular and practical way to ship a wide range of products. It also has a minimal effect on the environment.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global board packaging market include Cascades Inc., WestRock Company, Stora Enso OYJ, International Paper Company, Georgia-Pacific, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, All Packaging Company, Graphic Packaging International, LLC, and Amcor Plc.

Drivers

A booming e-commerce industry, in conjunction with the growing demand for corrugated board boxes from e-commerce providers, is expected to augment the growth of the board packaging market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing awareness of sustainable packaging solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry on account of growing government initiatives is expected to further cushion the growth of the board packaging market over the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was a major setback for the global board packaging market. The crisis-fueled halt of manufacturing facilities and the cancellation of shipments has significantly affected the supply chain of the market. On the plus side, increasing consumer inclination towards online shopping is positively influencing the market.

Key Takeaways

The board packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period on account of increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions across the retail and e-commerce sectors. For instance, in December 2021, Metsä Board, a paper and pulp manufacturing firm in Finland, partnered with Valmet, a company focused on advanced packaging, to boost its paper-board folding capacity from 400,000 tons to 600,000 tons annually.

Considering the territorial landscape, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to reign supreme in the global board packaging market at the helm of a booming e-commerce industry, growing government support, and a large consumer base.

In the runner-up spot, the North American region is viewed as a future ace for the global board packaging market in the light of increasing demand from the retail and logistics space for packaging electrical goods.

