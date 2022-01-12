Food Encapsulation market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 9.5% till 2027 | TasteTech Ltd., Givaudan SA ADR

Food Encapsulation Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 12, 2022

There are many benefits to using food encapsulation. As a method of preserving nutrients, microencapsulation enhances the health benefits of foods. This technology is relatively new, however, and further studies are necessary to evaluate its application in the food industry. Unlike chemical processes, physical processes are more resistant to temperature and moisture, mask undesirable flavors, and reduce negative interactions with other compounds in the food. Additionally, this process allows manufacturers to control the particle density, which improves bioavailability. Furthermore, these functional foods require a certain shelf life to remain effective and appealing to consumers. These products will be more attractive to consumers if they are preserved and have a longer shelf life.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global food encapsulation market include International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Balchem Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, AVEKA Group, TasteTech Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Givaudan SA ADR, Firmenich International SA, Appvion, Inc., Symrise AG, and BASF SE (ADR).

Drivers

Growing demand for encapsulated food across all continents, combined with the increased disposable income in parallel to the rising consumption of processed food, is expected to augment the growth of the food encapsulation market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, a booming food and beverage (F&B) industry coupled with the increasing inclination of consumers towards ready-to-eat foods that require a shelf life is expected to further cushion growth of the food encapsulation market over the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus was a major setback for the global food encapsulation market. While the high demand for healthy foods in the wake of the virus was a plus, a crisis-fueled gap in the supply chain has held the market’s potential back. However, the business is one to watch in the projected timeframe as distribution channels start to recover and the vaccination tally rises.

Key Takeaways

The food encapsulation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period owing to the increasing product launches in parallel to the growing demand for health-based food products. For instance, in December 2021, Blue California, a natural ingredients provider, launched FineCap™, a micro-encapsulation platform to improve the performance of dietary supplements and pharmaceutical ingredients.

On the geographical front, the Asia Pacific region is a profit paradise for the global food encapsulation market in view of increasing consumption of processed foods, improving lifestyles, and a rising number of providers.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐛𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

✤ SWOT Analysis is used to define, assess, and analyse market competition by focusing on the world's major manufacturers. The market is defined, described, and forecasted by type, application, and region.

✤ Examine the potential and advantages of the global and major regional markets, as well as the opportunities and challenges, as well as the constraints and risks.

✤ Determine whether market growth is being driven or hampered by trends and factors.

✤ Stakeholders will be able to assess market potential by identifying high-growth categories.

✤ Conduct a strategic analysis of each submarket's growth trends and contribution to the market.

✤ Competitive developments in the market include expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

✤ To develop a strategic profile of the major players and conduct a thorough analysis of their growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝:

✔ In the next seven years, what innovative technology trends should we expect?

✔ Which sub-segment do you believe will grow the fastest over the next few years?

✔ By 2028, which region is predicted to have the largest market share?

✔ What organic and inorganic strategies are businesses employing to gain market share?

