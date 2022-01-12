Food Premix market Strengthening Demand For Effective Drives market | Archer Daniels Midland Company

Food Premix Market

The global Food Premix market is divided into several segments based on the type of product.

The global Food Premix market is divided into several segments based on the type of product. The primary applications of the market include food & beverages, early life nutrition, and pharma OTC drugs. Premixes are used for the fortification process. The addition of vitamins to food products begins with identifying the desired specifications and allowed overages. Then, the vitamins are added in the correct chemical form and at the right time during the production process. The result is a homogeneous blend. As more consumers become aware of the benefits of fortification, the premix industry has grown to meet the demand. It now supplies staple foods and national fortification programs.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players functioning in the global food premix market are Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Prinova Group LLC, DPO International Sdn. Bhd., Barentz International B.V., Corbion N.V., LycoRed Limited, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd., Associated British Foods plc (AB Agri Ltd), and Cargill Incorporated.

Market Dynamics:

Rise in the demand and consumption of livestock-based products is expected to boost growth of the global food premix market during the forecast period. The consumption of livestock-based food products such as dairy and dairy-based products, eggs, and meat is increasing, driving the demand for food premixes. For instance, in April 2021, an article published in the MIT Technical Review reported that according the United Food and Agriculture Organization the global rate of meat consumption is expected to increase by more than 1% in 2021 than the year 2020.

However, high cost of food fortification procedure and raw material required for the procedure is expected to hamper growth of the global food premix market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The outbreak of COVID-19 moderately impacted the global food premix market. Number of countries implemented nationwide lockdown regulation, which affected several industries due to the outbreak of COVID-18 pandemic. However, the use of food premixes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic among consumers due its health benefits to maintain a good health in both humans and animals. Moreover, in order to maintain the wellbeing, consumers focused on consumption of healthy food products during the pandemic, which resulted into increased sales of healthy food products across the globe.

Key Takeaways:

The global food premix market is expected to expand, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the demand for fortified food products across the world. For instance, in April 2021, NUShaktiTM, a DSM brand, developed to promote better nutrition for India launched a range of home food fortifiers in Hyderabad, India.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the global food premix market during the forecast period, due to increasing initiatives for food fortification, and growing export of animal based food products in Asia Pacific.

