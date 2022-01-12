Kidney Cancer Drugs Market is estimated to surpass USD 7.5 Billion by 2028 | Pfizer, Novartis AG, Genentech, Amgen

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the typical type of cancer among all types. Additionally, around 9 out of 10 renal cancers are renal cell carcinomas. The increasing incidence of renal cell carcinoma in the young population is expected to lead to the adoption of kidney cancer drugs in the projected period.

By knowing renal cell carcinoma pathways and biological agents targeting; mTOR tracks have been developed and are being used in clinical trial management for the treatment of kidney cancer. The growing research and development funding from various government and private institutions is the key factors propelling growth of the market to develop new medicines and therapy for renal cell carcinoma and various types of cancers. This is due to increasing incidence and spread of cancer globally.

In recent times, combination immunotherapy strategies have shown an increasing trend in the treatment of patients with kidney cancer, which offer beneficial opportunities for growth in the near future. Furthermore, the area of early treatment therapy for metastatic renal cell carcinoma is rapidly advancing to combination therapy. The potential role of targeted drugs before kidney surgery to prevent cancer and cancer recurrence is being studied. Kidney cancer is more likely to respond to immunotherapy, which boosts the body's immune system against cancer cells.

Renal carcinoma or kidney cancer affects the growth of kidney cells out of control and limits the function of normal cells.

Many of the risk factors related with kidney cancer:

• Certain medications

• Workplace exposure substances such as especially trichloroethylene, some herbicides, cadmium, and organic solvents

• Genetic and hereditary risk factors

• Obesity

• Hypertension

• Smoking

• advanced kidney disease

In 2016, National Cancer Institute (NCI) invested US$ 3.9 billion in cancer research initiatives, which is 70.8% of total budget of NCI in 2016. It invested approx. US$ 533 million on cancer detection and diagnostic research activities. Furthermore, in 2016, NCI allocated 40.4% of the funds for research project grants (RPGs). Moreover, in 2017, the NCI budget for cancer research activities increased by the US $ 454 million (8.7%) over the previous year (2016). These increasing research and development (R&D) activities are expected to increase revenue in the global kidney cancer drugs market.

In 2017, U.S. FDA approved a bevacizumab biosimilar, bevacizumab-awwb, for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC) and other advanced solid tumours. Although these agents improve survival, inevitably lead to generate acquired medicine resistance, prompting efforts to develop combination regimens. In December 2017, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to avelumab, PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, and axitinib, anti-VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), as a combination therapy for treatment-naive patients with advanced RCC. Furthermore, in January 2018, FDA granted the same designation to, lenvatinib mesylate, multi-TKI, and pembrolizumab, PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, as another combination for mRCC.

The size of the global kidney cancer drugs market is US$ 4.6 billion in 2020, and during the estimate period (2021–2028) it is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4%.

American Cancer Society (ACS) announced an assessment for renal cancer in the U.S. for 2018, which states that around 63,340 new cases of renal cancer will occur and around 14,970 people would die from this disease in 2018. Renal cancer is one of the 10 most common cancer in both men and women in the US, according to data findings from the American Cancer Society, January 2018. Men have a higher risk of developing renal cancer than women. About 1 in 48 men and 1 in 83 among women faces lifetime risk of developing renal cancer.

Incidence of renal cancer was relatively higher among patients in the age bracket 85–89 years, in the U.K. from 2013 to 2015, according to the Cancer Research U.K. in 2015. Additionally, 12,547 new cases of renal cancer were registered in 2015.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the most favourable region for the growth of the kidney cancer drugs market, due to the increasing incidence of renal cancer, increased adoption of cancer treatment, and high presence of major drug manufacturers in the region, which is responsible for starting new medications for renal cancer.

For example, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) International, 2015, about 60% of developed economies were diagnosed with renal cancer. Czech Republic had the highest incidence of renal cancer in 2012, followed by Slovakia, and the U.S. Moreover, the highest rate of renal cancer was found in North America and Europe, while the lowest rate was found in Africa and Asia Pacific.

High-risk factors for renal cancer will increase the demand for kidney cancer drugs over an estimated period. Prevalence of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is projected to increase in the near future, due to factors such as reduced physical activities due to changing lifestyle, high number of smokers, and rising obesity. Renal cancer is not easily detected because its symptoms are similar to those of various other Renal disorders, resulting in reduced survival rates in patients.

The majority of renal cancer patients fall into the geriatric population, with the average age of people diagnosed with renal cancer being 64 years, leading to an increase in the market for kidney cancer drugs.

Key players working in the global kidney cancer drugs market are, Eisai Co., Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Exelixis Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Active Biotech AB.

