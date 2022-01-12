Food Preservatives Market Demand, Recent Trends, Major Driving Factors & Business Growth Strategies

Food Preservatives Market

Food Preservatives Market by Type, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Preservatives Market was valued at $2,271 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,714 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2023. Food preservation is the process of treating food with preservatives to stop or slow down spoilage caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and others and increases the shelf life of food. It involves restricting the oxidation of fats, which causes rancidity.

Preservatives are used in a wide range of products, such as bakery, confectionery, snacks, meat, seafood, poultry, and others to reduce oxidation, prevent food spoilage, and inhibit microbial growth. The types of preservatives include antimicrobials, antioxidants, chelating agents, and others. Various regulations are imposed on the use of food preservatives by regulatory bodies. FDA has regulated the concentration range of preservatives to be added in food products and has also banned use of chemicals that are harmful to human health.

The global food preservatives market is segmented based on type, function, application, and geography.

Based on type, it is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The natural food preservatives segment is further classified into sugar, salt, vinegar, honey, alcohol, edible oil, nicin, rosemary extracts, onion, and natamycin. The synthetic food preservatives segment is further categorized into sorbates, benzoates, propionates, and others. Sorbates are further bifurcated into sorbic acid and potassium sorbate. Benzoates are classified as benzoic acid and sodium benzoate. Propionates are also categorized into propionic acid, sodium propionate, and calcium propionate.

The others segment is classified into nitrites, sulfur dioxide, lactic acid, sodium diacetate, acetic acid. On the basis of function, the market is divided into antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others.

The application areas of the industry are broadly classified into bakery, meat, poultry, and seafood, oils & fats, dairy & frozen foods, snacks, confectionery, beverages, and others.

The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors that drive the growth of the global food preservatives market are change in lifestyle of people and varied consumer trends toward use of ready-to-eat food products. The food & beverage processing industry has influenced the food preservatives market to a large extent. In addition, growth in bakery, confectionery, meat, and poultry applications is expected to fuel the demand for food preservatives in the near future. However, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of chemical preservatives in many regions and rise in awareness among consumers toward use of these additives are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the near future.

Major companies have adopted agreements, product launches, expansions, and mergers to sustain the intense competition in this market. The key players profiled in the report include Danisco A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., Kemin Industries, Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Hawkins Watts Limited, Celanese Corporation, Univar Inc., Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

The other market players (not profiled in report) in the value chain include Brenntag Solutions Group, Inc., Galactic, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PuracBiochem B.V., Kilo Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Albemarle Corporation.

