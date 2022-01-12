Nutrigenomics Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Lanscape Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 389.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.2%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for functional foods

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutrigenomics market size is expected to reach USD 1,289.7 Million in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing global burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases. Nutrigenomics is expected to help minimize the burden of nutrition-related non-communicable diseases through development of more sustainable approaches to encourage dietary change at a population-level. Establishment of organizations such as the International Society for Nutrigenomics & Nutrigenetics and European Nutrigenomics Organizations (NUGO) has resulted in increasing research and development activities around nutrigenomics.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Nutrigenomics Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In June 2020, Genova Diagnostics announced the launch of a new collect-at-home nutritional test with the Metabolomix+ profile. The new nutritional test is expected to provide clinicians a more comprehensive set of options without a blood draw and help support telemedicine practices. The Metabolomix+ profile is a unique combination of nutritional tests that assess the functional need for minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, digestive support, and B-vitamins with add-on modules based on the unique need of the patient. Add-on modules include genomics, toxic and nutrient materials, and bloodspot essential and metabolic fatty acids.

Obesity segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing prevalence of obesity among the growing population due to sedentary lifestyle and food habits is expected to boost growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reagents and kits segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Shifting consumer preference towards personalized nutrition is expected to drive demand for nutrigenomic testing kits, in order to get a personalized diet based on individual’s genetic, phenotypic, and medical information.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Danone S.A., Unilever plc, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix Inc., Metagenics, Inc., GX Sciences Inc., Cell-Logic, and Xcode Life.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nutrigenomics market on the basis of application, product, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer Research

Obesity

Diabetes

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Reagents and Kits

Services

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Nutrigenomics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Nutrigenomics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Nutrigenomics market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Nutrigenomics market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Nutrigenomics Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report.

