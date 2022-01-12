Alzheimer’s Drugs Market witness a CAGR of 9.5% | Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market

Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia, which affect behavior, thinking, and memory of patient.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Alzheimer’s Drugs Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Cholinesterase inhibitors and memantine are the two types of Alzheimer's drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cognitive symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that causes the death of neurons in the brain. Memantine is one of several compounds that are being tested as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Unfortunately, the distribution channel for Memantine is somewhat limited, and many experts are unaware of the potential profits the drug holds.

The global Alzheimer’s drugs market was valued at US$ 7 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2017 - 2025).

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Drivers

High incidence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to propel growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Alzheimer’s Association, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2020

The global Alzheimer’s drugs market growth is also driven by increasing geriatric population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Market Trends

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global Alzheimer’s drugs market, owing to increasing geriatric population in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease is lower in emerging economies when compared with developed regions. For instance according to World Alzheimer Report in 2016, only around 50% patients suffering from dementia undergo diagnosis. The rate of underdiagnoses is 10% in low and middle income economies.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Restraints

High cost of drugs is expected to limit growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market. In June 2021, the U.S. FDA approved Aduhelm for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug costs US$ 56,000-a-year, which would raise Medicare premiums broadly, and some patients who are prescribed the medication could face copayments of about US$ 11,500 annually.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global Alzheimer’s drugs market include, AstraZeneca plc, and AC Immune, Eli Lilly and Company, Eisai Co. Ltd., Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Lundbeck A/S, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and VTV Therapeutics.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Key Developments

Major players in the global Alzheimer’s drugs market are focused on R&D on new drugs to expand their product portfolio. In March 2021, Eli Lilly and Company’s phase 2 placebo-controlled trial of the investigational antiamyloid drug donanemab demonstrated that the novel agent met the primary outcome of slowing cognitive decline in patients with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of drug, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market is segmented into:

Donepezil

Rivastigmine

Galantamine

Memantine

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Alzheimer’s drugs market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-Commerce

