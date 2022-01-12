Dental Imaging Equipment Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% | Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health

Dental Imaging Equipment Market

Digital imaging is a radiographic technique that utilizes a wired or wireless hard sensor or phosphor plate sensors known as a receptor, instead of a film

Market Overview

Dental imagining is an advanced technology used to picture hidden dental structures, bone masses, benign or malignant masses, cavities, and other damages that cannot be viewed through regular check-ups. Growing number of oral health issues, increasing expenditure on dental health, and increasing product launches is expected to drive growth of the global dental imaging equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Dentsply Sirona, a U.S.-based dental equipment manufacturer, launched Schick AE, a new generation of intraoral sensors with multiple technological improvements and optimizations.

Impact of COVID-19

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. It is highly infectious and can induce serious outcomes in vulnerable individuals including dental patients and dental health care personnel. In responses to COVID-19, in October 2020, authorities such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Dental Association published that more specific care is required for the safe practice of oral and maxillofacial radiology and imaging. In March 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised people to not visit dental clinics with the exception of emergencies such as uncontrolled bleeding, bacterial infections, which can spread to the respiratory airways. According to the same source, broken braces, dry mouth, mouth irritation, bleeding gums, gingivitis, and plaque buildup are non-emergency dental ailments, and can be controlled at home by contacting the clinicians without visiting them personally. Thus, amendments of rules and regulations by the regulatory committee are expected to hinder growth of the market. Thus, impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to limit growth of the global dental imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

The global dental imaging equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,287.2 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of product launches combined with mergers and acquisitions is expected to propel the global dental imaging equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies are focused on inorganic and organic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in March 2020, Align Technology, Inc. (Align) announced the acquisition of Exocad (Global Holdings GmbH), the provider of CAD/CAM software. With this acquisition, Align broadened and strengthened its digital dentistry platform for doctors, labs, and partners worldwide. Moreover, in September 2020, Detection Technology, a global company in X-ray detector solutions, launched the X-Panel 1412 to enhance advanced industrial and dental X-ray imaging applications. The X-Panel 1412 is a CMOS (complementary metal oxide semiconductor) technology based X-ray flat panel detector (FPD) series that provides high scanning speed with razor-sharp images.

However, lack of dentists in emerging economies is expected to hinder the global dental imaging equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to be valued at US$ 3,287.2 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to increase to US$ 5,193.5 Mn by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing dental health expenditure and rising number of oral health issues in the region. According to American Dental Association, dental care expenditure was US$ 124.4 Bn in 2016, showing an increase of 3.3% from 2015 in the U.S.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global dental imaging equipment market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca Oy, Carestream Health, VATECH, ACTEON, Envista, CALCIVIS, Align Technology Inc., Cefla s.c, and Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

