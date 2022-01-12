Double Wins for Sleeve Sponsor Jetcoin as Huddersfield Defeats EPL Burnley in FA Cup Game, After Successful $JET Fundraise

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-powered sports and entertainment NFT solution Jetcoin celebrates the victory of their sleeve-sponsored team Huddersfield Town A.F.C. which has defeated Burnley in the FA Cup Third Round.



This comes close on the heels of the sport NFT solutions provider’s IDO which closed successfully a week before, followed by its listing on popular BSC (Binance Smart Chain) DEX (decentralized exchange) Pancakeswap, with 80% of the funds raised, locked in liquidity on the platform.

“Broadcast in 38 countries with potential viewership of 200 million, the FA Cup games offer massive global exposure and we couldn’t be prouder of our team Huddersfield’s amazing performance on the pitch this past weekend,” declares Jetcoin CEO and founder Eric Alexandre .

Three match jerseys worn at the game are redeemable for fans through the JET Interactive NFT cards .

History on Repeat? Double Underdog Wins with Jetcoin Sleeve Sponsorship

Currently, Burnley competes in the top tier of English Football, the English Premier League, while Town competes in the Championship, the second tier. For Jetcoin, the upset win is reminiscent of the 2018 FA Cup Championship when another David-Goliath tale played out as Wigan Athletic F.C., a League One team two divisions down EPL, scored a historic win against Manchester City, the then leading team in the EPL. Both times saw sport NFT solutions provider Jetcoin supporting the underdog with sleeve sponsorship and emerging victorious.

2022 also marks the 100th anniversary of Huddersfield’s only FA Cup success in 1922, a run which began with a 2-2 draw at Turf Moor, home stadium to Burnley.

Staking Program Officially Open with 1 oz Pure Silver Minted $JET for 1st 100 Participants

$JET holders can now swap and trade on Pancakeswap in the WBNB/JET liquidity pool:

Pancakeswap https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xc5b43669a899c5da2a98b2bf8c9082d5e8d5ee0d

Dextools https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0xbc2b703b506fb780c8ef79d1ae5f475cdec774c3

To reward its supporters, Jetcoin is rolling out a 30-day staking program for liquidity providers (LPs) who provide liquidity to the WBNB/JET pool to earn limited edition JET NFTs.

In addition, the first 100 participants who stake 1 BNB worth of the WBNB/JET pair for 30 days will also receive a 1 oz pure silver physical Jetcoin ($JET). This limited reward offer will be dropped into the ‘Rewards’ slide of the JET NFT app 7 days before the staking period of the LP tokens ends.

Detailed step-by-step instructions on how to provide liquidity for the WBNB/JET pair in PancakeSwap and how to lock the Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens can be found here: https://jetcoins.medium.com/stake-earn-nfts-with-jet-2f0183381191

Vigilance Please!

The correct JET contract address for the $JET BEP20 Token is as follows:

0xc5b43669a899c5da2a98b2bf8c9082d5e8d5ee0d

$JET token holders are reminded to be vigilant against scammers and fake addresses and should exercise caution whenever participating in transactions. Only the following official channels contain the most current and accurate information about the developments of $JET.

Jetcoin Official Channels

Website: https://jetcoin.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JTCinstitute

Telegram: https://telegram.me/joinchat/ERrH8w3gjAsfmdCrgjGCOQ

Medium: https://jetcoins.medium.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGDlUZ10qHQ8Te8IpZkLLGQ

About Jetcoin

Blockchain-powered Jetcoin ($JET) is digital fuel that gives fans and supporters in the world of sports and entertainment a unique opportunity to benefit directly from the success of their favorite athletes and stars. Through the JET NFTs, individuals participate in their talents’ success stories when they choose to purchase unique NFT series of artwork and collectibles from emerging talents in sports and entertainment. When the talents mature in their careers, the value of their image rights increase, translating into rewards for the fans holding the NFTs.

To date, Jetcoin has sponsored Championship Football Club Huddersfield Town A.F.C., English Football League Derby County FC, Wigan Athletic F.C., English Premier League perimeter banner advertising, two Serie A football teams (A.C. Chievo Verona and Hellas Verona); three luxury yacht shows (Singapore, Phuket and Penang Rendezvous); and three Formula One Official After-Parties in Singapore.

About Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town Association Football Club is an English professional football club based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. Founded on 15 August 1908, it entered the Football League in 1910. The team is currently competing in the Championship, the second tier of English football.

Huddersfield Town A.F.C. Official Channels

Website: https://www.htafc.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/htafc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialHTAFC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htafc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htafc/