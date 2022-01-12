Tissue Imaging Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidence of chronic disease is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tissue imaging market is projected to be worth USD 27.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The swiftly growing burden of chronic diseases across the globe are fueling the market growth. According to the statics released by WHO (World Health Organization), the burden of chronic diseases is projected to grow by 57.0% by the year 2020 from 2001. Developing nations are expected to be highly impacted, contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Tissue Imaging Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Abcam PLC signed a collaborative agreement with Visikol, a CRO emphasized on drug discovery advancement, for the development of new kits and reagents for enhanced tissue 3D imaging and clearing.

In situ hybridization provides several benefits encompassing imaging and diagnosis of frozen tissues, along with its application in combination with immunohistochemistry for research and analysis of protein and mRNA.

According the statistics published by the American Cancer Society, male population in the age group of 65 years or above are 66.0% more likely to suffering from prostate cancer. Further, prostate cancer is the second leading cancer accountable for American men mortality.

Pharmaceutical Companies held a significant share of tissue imaging market in 2019 due to wide spread of tissue imaging in the drug development process and other analytical processes.

The rapid rise of the tissue imaging market demand in the Asia Pacific region is due to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious conditions, flourishing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and a rise in research and development activities associated with imaging procedures in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Abcam PLC, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Fluidigm Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Biocare Medical, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Nikon Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global tissue imaging market on the basis of technology, products, application, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Digital Pathology

In Situ Hybridization

Immunofluorescence

Others

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Microscopes

Consumables

Software

Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disease Research

Oncology Research

Infectious Diseases Research

Neurological Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Immunological Disease Research

Others

Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Neurological Disease Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics

Immunological Disease Diagnostics

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Tissue Imaging market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Tissue Imaging market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Tissue Imaging market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Tissue Imaging market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Tissue Imaging Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

