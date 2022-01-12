Neuromorphic Processing Market Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of better performing ICs and increase in demand for AI and machine learning

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Neuromorphic Processing Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

Neuromorphic Processing Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Neuromorphic Processing industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Neuromorphic Processing market along with crucial statistical data about the Neuromorphic Processing market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In July 2019, an 8 million-neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community. Pohoiki Beach allows the researchers to experiment with brain-inspired research chip, Loihi in order to rescale the neural-inspired algorithms that comprises of sparse coding, path planning and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

The signal recognition technology is being utilized across a wide range of applications, due to the rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, which makes it the fastest growing application for neuromorphic computing. Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. This is because any business considers this as an environmentally friendly answer to the matter.

The market is highly consolidated, with the presence of the major traditional players who are investing heavily in research and development of neuromorphic processing. Moreover, the market being in its nascent stage, neuromorphic processing includes various stakeholders that include neuromorphic hardware chip manufacturers, educational institutions, research labs, technical experts and system companies. The stakeholders are currently collaborating with one another to enhance the performance of neuromorphic computing systems.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Neuromorphic Processing Market on the applications, end user and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Neuromorphic Processing market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Neuromorphic Processing market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Neuromorphic Processing market.

Radical Highlights of the Neuromorphic Processing Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Neuromorphic Processing market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Neuromorphic Processing market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

