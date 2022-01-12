Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Growth & Opportunity Assessment till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is a significant factor driving global orthopedic biomaterial market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.

The report on the Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Orthopedic Biomaterial Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, Evonik Industries AG made an announcement about the development of an innovative osteoconductive PEEK biomaterial, which may be used to enhance bone fusion with an implant.

Ceramic biomaterials are garnering significant traction in the market, attributed to their biocompatibility and improved corrosion resistance. Ceramic biomaterials find application to promote the regeneration of bones or replace bones. Additionally, nano-bioceramics holds vast potential in tissue regeneration and restoration of physiological functions of the human body.

Orthopedic biomaterials in bio-resorbable tissue fixation find wide use to treat fractures and other orthopedic disorders due to various benefits such as elimination of procedures involving hardware removal, restriction of stress-shielding, and gradual load transfer to healing fractured tissues.

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic conditions and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing demand for novel orthopedic surgical solutions are fueling market growth in the region.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Orthopedic Biomaterial market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Orthopedic Biomaterial according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis of the Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market.

Key Coverage of the Orthopedic Biomaterial Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

