Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market to Reach USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

The rising incidence of infectious diseases is a significant factor in stimulating market demand.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market is projected to be worth USD 6,001.8 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for ultraviolet disinfectant equipment is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its rising demand in water treatment, wastewater treatment, air disinfection, process water disinfection, and surface disinfection.

The Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market research presents a sufficiently detailed understanding of market segmentation, application requirement, manufacturing conditions, cost of change, gross margin and acquisition and mergers, buying capability for the forecast period 2020-2027. Additionally, evaluation of the technology advancement- and whether the factor creates sustainability –can pose threat adds credibility to the complete study on the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment market.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

American Ultraviolet, Trojan Technologies, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Xylem Inc., Halma PLC, Advanced UV Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hoenle AG, and Atlantium Technologies Ltd., among others.

Key Highlights

In September 2019, a new product-line of Xylem’s closed ultraviolet disinfection equipment, Wedeco Acton PE, was launched for application in salt water and hard water systems. The product is developed for disinfection purpose in aquaria, well boats, zoos, aquaculture farms, saltwater hot springs, and similar places with saltwater surroundings.

The reactor chamber contributed to a substantial market share in 2019 as it physically encompasses the lamp and quartz sleeve. Besides, it regulates the flow of water through the equipment. There many types of reactors present (e.g., boot or axial shape) and can be obtained with ports in several sizes depending on the design and the flow-rate the product is supposed to serve.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Features of the Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfectant equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

