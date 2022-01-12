Technological Developments and Rising Demand from Aerospace Industry to Fuel Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Sales
Plastic-metal hybrids are compounds or substances formed by mixing plastic with metal. Properties of plastics & metals are combined in an optimized way. Plastic-metal hybrids are formed by mechanical locking of plastic & metal compounds. Plastic-metal hybrids can be commercially produced by injection molding or extrusion. Selection of proper material should be done to achieve accurate mechanical linking of plastic & metal. Generally, polyamide plastic is used in plastic-metal hybrids.
The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Plastic-metal Hybrids market demand, growth opportunities and Plastic-metal Hybrids market size and share. The report tracks Plastic-metal Hybrids sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Segmentation
The global plastic-metal hybrids market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.
The global plastic-metal hybrids market is segmented on the basis of application into:
Household Furniture
Sports Footwear (Skates)
Home appliances
Office/Medical Furniture
TV/Monitor supports
Electronic housings
Bicycle & Scooter frames
Agricultural Equipment
Others
The global plastic-metal hybrids market is segmented on the basis of end use industry into:
Automotive
Aerospace
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Key Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global plastic metal hybrids market are:
LANXESS Corporation
BASF SE
ILJIN Holdings Co., Ltd
Schroder Hybrid
Hemholtz-Zentrum Geesthacht
SABIC
TU Braunschweig
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market: Regional Outlook
There is significant presence of automotive industries in regions of Western Europe. That apart, agricultural production is also growing at a good pace, which makes this region a prominent market for plastic-metal hybrids. Rate of agricultural production is high in the North America region and the presence of key automotive manufacturers makes North America a promising market region for plastic-metal hybrids. Automotive and electronic industries are growing at a good pace in regions, such as Asia Pacific & Japan.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Survey and Dynamics
Plastic-metal Hybrids Market Size & Demand
Plastic-metal Hybrids Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Plastic-metal Hybrids Sales, Competition & Companies involved
