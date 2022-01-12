Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the Leading Revenue Contributor to the Edible Fats and Oils Market
Fats and oils are widely employed for both industrial uses and food applications across the globe.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fats and oils are widely employed for both industrial uses and food applications across the globe. Diet fats and oils play a pivotal role in encouraging growth of cells, and are considered to be highly concentrated sources of energy.
In addition, demand for edible fats and oils, source of essential fatty acids (EFA), is mainly being driven by rising consumption of animal-based products.
Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Fats and Oils, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.
The latest market research report analyzes Fats and Oils Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Fats and Oils And how they can increase their market share.
Market Taxonomy
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
MEA
Product Type
Edible vegetable oil
Palm Oil
Animal Fat
Other Types
End User
Industrial
Residential
Source
Vegetable
Animal
Form
Liquid
Solid
The Market insights of Fats and Oils will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:
Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Fats and Oils Market
Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Fats and Oils market and offers solutions
Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints
Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly
Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers
Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Fats and Oils market .
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Fats and Oils Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Fats and Oils market growth
Current key trends of Fats and Oils Market
Market Size of Fats and Oils and Fats and Oils Sales projections for the coming years
The report also offers key trends of Fats and Oils market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Fats and Oils market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.
Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Fats and Oils Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Fats and Oils Market.
Crucial insights in Fats and Oils market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Fats and Oils market.
Basic overview of the Fats and Oils, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Fats and Oils across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
The Demand of Fats and Oils Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Fats and Oils Market development during the forecast period.
Food Products Comprising Minimally Processed Fats & Oils to Remain Preferred among Young Consumers Globally
Consumers across the globe have become more informed about differences between healthy and unhealthy fats and oils. Majority of these consumers now express a greater willingness for considering and trying fats and oils extracted from non-traditional sources, along with perceived benefits of being sustainable, organic or non-bioengineered.
On account of their increasing health-consciousness, most of the consumers globally are readily embracing and seeking out specific animal-based and plant-based fats, which include fats from butter, eggs, olive oil, and avocados.
Adoption of butter-based fats is resurging on the back of its provision of a stellar performance in facilitating simple and clean ingredient labels. This is mainly because simple and clean labels is the new normal for Gen Z and Millennial consumers.
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food and Beverages Landscape
Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Fats and Oils Market for Forecast Period 2021-2031
In terms of value, sales of fats and oils in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to remain relatively larger than those in all the other regional segments combined. Revenues from fats and oils sales in APEJ will account for over half revenue share of the market by 2026-end.
Europe will also account for a large revenue share of the market during 2021 to 2031. In terms of value, the fats and oils market in North America will remain more lucrative than that in Latin America, however Latin America will register a comparatively faster expansion in the market than North America through 2031.
In terms of value, edible vegetable oils will continue to be the most remunerative product in the market, trailed by animal fat. However, sales of palm oil will register a relatively faster expansion in the market through 2031.
Although industrial end-users of fats and oils will continue to account for largest market revenue share, the revenues from residential end-users in the market will reflect a comparatively higher CAGR through 2031.
Animal-sourced fats and oils are anticipated to remain preferred among end-users in the market, with revenues estimated to remain slightly larger than those from vegetable-sourced fats and oils.
Liquid form of fats and oils will be sought-after in the market, with revenues estimated to reach nearly US$ 60,000 Mn by 2031-end. Although solid form of fats and oils dominated the market in 2021, their demand is expected to witness a slight decline during the forecast period.
