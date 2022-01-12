Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Determine a Spectacular Expansion And Productive Impact 2021-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems, significant prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, dystonia and epilepsy,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market was valued at USD 1227.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2,122.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% according to a new report by Emergen Research. In general, geriatric population suffers from unconscious movements of the body leading to Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and dystonia.

In the United States, more than 60,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each year, with approximately 10 million people presently living with Parkinson’s disease globally. High prevalence of such diseases among elderly coupled with rising geriatric population are fuelling up the demand for the deep brain stimulation systems worldwide.

The Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market report provides valuable data on key driving forces, prominent players, emerging trends, gross margin, customer preference and profit across various regions for the forecast period, 2021-2027. To help product owners design a robust plan the study takes a closer look at the product pricing, technology innovation, key competitors, product launches, product pipeline and major driving forces.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

Key market players operating in the market include Abbott, Medtronic, Aleva Neurotherapeutics, NeuroPace, Cyberonics, Boston Scientific Corporation and Fisher Wallace among other companies

Further Key Highlights

Dual channel deep brain stimulation systems product segment accounted for the largest market share of around 57.8%, owing to use of advanced technology and safety features like painless management and wireless recharge to reduce tremors associated with Parkinson’s disease

Due to increase in occurrence unconscious body movements especially in the geriatric population across the globe, Parkinson’s disease application segment of the deep brain stimulation systems dominated the market with market share of approximately 39.7%

Approximately, 930,000 people in total are expected to be suffering from the Parkinson’s disease in the United States by the end of 2020. Thus, the demand for deep brain stimulation systems is set to increase significantly in the coming years with advanced features to minimise the tremors accompanying the disease

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Emergen Research have segmented Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Dual Channel

Single Channel

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Fluid Replacement

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Epilepsy

Essential Tremor

Depression

Dystonia

Other

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centre

Neurology Centers

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Systems market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

