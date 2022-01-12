Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Trending factors & Growth Drivers Impact Globally

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing geriatric population and prevalence of hypertension and age-related diseases are some key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements in healthcare technology, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension, driven by a growing geriatric population and associated health conditions, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are among some of the major factors propelling growth of the global blood pressure monitoring devices market.

The market intelligence report on the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market forecasts its growth during the years 2021 to 2028. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2021 to 2028. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

The strategic growth research technique adopted by the subject matter experts behind this study full weighs upon the product application, product types and important industry terminologies and definition to help business owners to build a robust business plan as well as a progressive map for their product and services. Moreover, the agile methods to assess various factors including demand and supply status, consumption volume, customer preference, spending capacity and import and export trends work as a boon to those diversifying in a new line of product. To triangulate the different aspects of data on the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market critical data are showcased intellectually through resources such as infographics, charts, and tables.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

Key Highlights

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

Regional Overview:

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood pressure monitoring devices market based on product type, technology, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

