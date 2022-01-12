Blockchain in Retail Market Competitive Landscape ,Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Research Report

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing focus on improving retail supply chain efficiency is a significant factor influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blockchain in Retail Market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry. Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products.

Blockchain in Retail Market report provides valuable data on key driving forces, prominent players, emerging trends, gross margin, customer preference and profit across various regions for the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Blockchain in Retail market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.

Key Findings

In October 2020, Coinbase made an announcement about the introduction of Crypto Debit Card in the US (except Hawaii) for retail spending.

Application provider segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Some major advantages offered by blockchain application providers include reduced IT capital expenditure, easier blockchain application maintenance, and improved collaboration.

Identity management segment is estimated to account for a substantially large market size in 2020. Blockchain in retail helps to protect the identity of customers from breaches and theft. Blockchain allows individuals to make a self-sovereign identity (SSI), eliminating need to create several usernames and passwords, and allows customers to manage digital identity independently.

Regional Bifurcation of the Blockchain in Retail Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Blockchain in Retail market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Blockchain in Retail market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Application Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure Provider

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Identity Management

Compliance Management

Payments & Smart Contracts

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Supply Chain Management

Advertising

Others

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement.

