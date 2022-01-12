Electronic Automotive Ignition Systems are Expected to account for over 35% of the total Market Share
Automotive ignition system market is estimated to account for over 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Automotive Ignition System gives estimations of the Size of Automotive Ignition System Market and the overall Automotive Ignition System Market share of key regional segments During Forecast Period.
Key insights on the projected growth of global market for automotive ignition systems during the assessment period, 2021-2031.
The report highlights the central significance of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region in driving the growth of global automotive ignition system market. Countries such as India, South Korea and China are at the forefront of global automobile production, creating a lucrative space for sales of automotive ignition systems in the APEJ market. Through 2022, the APEJ automotive ignition systems market is likely to showcase a speedy growth at robust CAGR, transcending more than US$ 2.4 Bn in revenues.
In 2021, the demand for automotive ignition systems is expected to rise in North America, primarily due to the rising sales of hybrids and EVs, bringing in revenues worth a little over US$ 1.1 Bn.
Expansion of automotive ignition systems market across European countries will be steady. During the forecast period, the automotive ignition systems market in Europe will have soared at a steady CAGR.
sales of automotive ignition systems in passenger cars will procure over two-fifth value share on the global market.
Automotive Ignition System Recalls Continue to Pose Challenges to Overall Market Progress
The reliability of automotive ignition systems is always questioned owing to the past incidences of defective automotive ignition systems and associated recalls by automotive industry titans.
In the list of automotive ignition system recalls, General Motors, Nissan, Chrysler, and Toyota among others are included that are highly esteemed for the reliability of their automotive parts.
Although innovations are at the center stage of the automotive ignition system market, automotive ignition system-related recalls continuing to question the reliability of innovations in the long-term in the automotive ignition system market.
Automotive Ignition System Market Evolves around Ever-Stringent Emission Standards
While emission standards continue to determine the development of the automotive industry, the automotive ignition system market remains at the front of the challenges.
As emissions and fuel economy are collectively influenced by the engine combustion system design, spark-ignition engines have been covered in multiple regulatory frameworks across global regions.
Recently, EPA has adopted emission standards for small spark-ignition engines to control exhaust and evaporative emissions. As long as gasoline remains a preferred fuel type, stringent emission standards continue to be a determiner of the automotive ignition system market.
