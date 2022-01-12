Automotive Composites Market Segmentation, Supply, Analysis and Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness among OEMs regarding stringent government regulations and rising demand for electric vehicles are some key factors driving market revenue

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Composites Market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth.

Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs. T

The research on the Automotive Composites market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Automotive Composites industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028.

The report entails an organized database of the Automotive Composites market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Automotive Composites market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Composites market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Solvay S.A., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Gurit Holding

Key Highlights

Natural fibers segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period because of its environmentally beneficial features. Natural materials including fruits, stalks, and leaves are used to produce these composites. Flax, hemp, kenaf, and jute are examples of natural fibers utilized in composites that are used in the production of automotive components.

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. RTM is a production method for components made from fiber plastic composites. It involves pouring a reaction resin onto the dry, semi-finished fiber parts, and these parts are consequently immersed by applying pressure within a closed vessel. The method reduces material waste and overall component cycle times by approximately five minutes on average.

Regional Overview:

The global Automotive Composites market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Automotive Composites market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive composites on the basis of fiber type, product, resin type, manufacturing process, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

Natural Fiber (NF)

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metal Matrix Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Resin Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Structural & Powertrain

Interior

Exterior

Others

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Automotive Composites market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Automotive Composites market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Automotive Composites market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Automotive Composites market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

The report can be customized as per requirement.

