Acoustic Insulation Market to Witness Robust Growth by 2027 | Top Players

Growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acoustic Insulation Market is projected to be worth USD 19.64 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The acoustic insulation market is observing high growth attributed to the growing demand for acoustic insulation in buildings.

The introduction of innovative construction technologies, the presence of various sound sources such as modern-day high decibel audio systems in residences, and growing awareness of noise pollution in the society contribute to the development of acoustic insulation design. And hence drive the market demand.

The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Acoustic Insulation market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Acoustic Insulation market:

Knauf Insulation, Saint-Gobain, 3M, BASF SE, Kingspan Group, Rockwool International, Owens Corning, Armacell International, Fletcher Insulation, and Johns Manville, among others.

Key Highlights

In July 2019, Knauf Insulation introduced innovative Acoustic Batt insulation to cater to the demand for a soundproof insulation slab intended for the South African market. An Acoustic Batt insulation is highly effective insulation developed for application in intermediate floors and internal partition walls for noise transmission reduction.

Mineral wool has exceptional sound absorption features as it has an open structure allowing sound to be trapped between its strands and transforming it into heat energy.

Steel, in terms of structure and performance, is among the most suitable material for acoustic insulation. However, the material being cost-prohibitive is less popular among consumers

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Acoustic Insulation market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global acoustic insulation market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Foamed Plastics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

