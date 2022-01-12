System Integration Market Research Report 2021, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2026
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “System Integration Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global system integration market size reached a US$ 303.2 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.21% during 2021-2026
System integration refers to a process of arranging a broad array of software and hardware components into a consolidated ecosystem. It is vital for business-to-business communication and internal cooperation within an enterprise. It assists in speeding up information flows and reducing operational costs ofthe organization. Consequently, it is widely employed in the information technology (IT)andtelecom, healthcare, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.
System Integration Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of New-Gen Operations Systems and Software (NGOSS) by the telecom sector to improvecustomer service and support. Furthermore, the rising adoptionof cloud-based mobile applications across numerous sectors has led to the growingrequirement for application integration and configuration services, thereby favorably impacting the market growth. Moreover, the widespread adoption of advanced technologies has also provided an impetus to the uptake of system integration services among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME). Apart from this, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has resulted in the growing demand for system integration among retailers to ensure efficient operations and online sales, therebycreating a positive outlook for the market.
Global System Integration Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Accenture Plc., BAE Systems Plc., Capgemini SA., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Service Limited and Wipro Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, service and end use industry.
Breakup by Service:
Infrastructure Integration
Application Integration
Consulting
Breakup by End Use Industry:
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Telecommunications
Retail
Oil and Gas
Healthcare
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
