Rise In Consumption Of Paperboards Fuels The Demand For Paper Machinery :Fact. MR
Paper Machinery Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR
According to latest research by Fact.MR, paper machinery market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for paper machinery will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Muted demand from print media industry will mean limited opportunities in near future, however, sales of paper machinery in personal care sector will provide momentum.
What is Driving Demand for Paper Machinery?
Sustainable paper making machinery and process will continue to drive the market in this new era.For instance, Valmet is propelling itself towards providing paper machinery with similar concept. High demand in packaging industry will continue to be lucrative for the paper machinery market.
In addition to this, globally e-commerce and online retail shops has contributed to rise in consumption of paperboards which is fueling the demand for paper machinery. On similar ground, advanced technologies such as through air drying (TAD), advance NTT for tissue making machines are aiming towards cost-efficient and safe & easy production.
Demand in Healthcare Sector Likely to Augment Paper Machinery Sales
COVID-19 pandemic has deliberately impacted the manufacturing sector which adversely impacts on the growth trajectory. In spite of global crisis, few of manufacturing industries like healthcare have registered significant growth rate owing to heightened spread of virus across the globe.
Owing to rise in awareness regarding personal hygiene across the globe, market has seen a growth in demand for napkins, pharmaceutical packaging and personal care products like diapers, tissue, feminine care etc. This surge in sales resulted in positive outlook for paper machinery in these end use industries.
In addition paper machinery also find its application in food and beverages industries for food product packaging. Over the pandemic duration, the industry registered likely surge in the demand and is set to have similar trend in future. These optimistic growths are likely to fuel the market northwards for paper packaging machines.
Key Segments
By Machine Type
Tissue Paper Machine
Toilet Paper Machine
A4 Making Machine
Kraft Paper Machine
Others
By Sheet Former Shape
Fourdrinier
Cylinder Mould
Oblong mesh
By Paper Width (mm)
Below 1000
1000 - 2000
2000 - 4000
Above 4000
By Operations
Semi-Automatic
Fully Automatic
By End-use Industry
Packaging Industry
Pulp & Papers
Print Media
Food & Beverages
Others
By Region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Others
Western Europe
EU5
Nordics
Benelux
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
Greater China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Other Middle East
North Africa
South Africa
Other Africa
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Paper Machinery?
Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Paper Machinery include
Beston Machinery Egg Tray Machine
ABB
HOBEMA machine factory
S. L. Paper Machines LLP
Parason
Popp Maschinenbau GmbH
Unique Fluid Controls
MAN
Baosuo Paper Machinery Manufacture Co. Ltd.
Qingdao Yidafa International trade Co Ltd.
