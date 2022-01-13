North America Dominates Outdoor Cat House Market Due To Growing Safety Concerns , Fact.MR Study
Outdoor Cat House Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Material Type, By Sales Channels & By Region, 2021-2031SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Cat House Industry – Research Objectives
The complete Report on global Outdoor Cat House market initiates with an outline of the market, followed by the size and objectives of this study. Following this, the report provides a detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study, regulatory scenario, and technological advancements.
COVID-19 Impact on Outdoor Cat House Market
COVID-19 wreaked havoc on global economies, impacting all markets and countries around the world. Due to the halt of incomplete production services, the outdoor cat house industry suffered a setback. Regardless of the effect on the pet market, the demand for outdoor houses is expected to grow as industrial operations improve. During the slump, pet shops saw an increase in revenue, as more people decided to adopt cats as pets. As a result, the number of outdoor cat houses has increased. COVID-19 pandemic forces manufacturers to turn to e-commerce platforms and distribution networks due to reducing in-store timings and restrictions against the mass gathering.
Market Segmentation
On the basis material type
Wood
Plastic
Stone
Metal
Nylon
Polyester
Other
On the basis of Sales Channel
Online
Offline
Specialized stores
Supermarkets/hypermarkets
On the basis of region
North America
US & Canada
Latin America
Brazil, Mexico, Others
Western Europe
EU5
Nordics
Benelux
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific excluding Japan
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
Greater China
India
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Japan
Middle East and Africa
GCC Countries
Other Middle East
North Africa
South Africa
Other Africa
Key manufacturers of Outdoor Cat House Market
The global outdoor cat house market is highly fragmented accounting for a large number of market players. Some of the prominent market players are
Inter IKEA Systems
PetPals Group Inc.
MidWest Homes for Pets
Go Pet Club
B.V.
Ultra Modern Pet
Ware Pet Products
Inkgrid
North American Pet Products
The New Age Pet has recently launched its new outdoor cat pet house named ECOFLEX® collection which is having 2 entry and exit door for an outdoor cat to enter. The house is having weather resistance, insect-free and moisture-proof qualities.
Manufacturers are using both organic and inorganic growth strategies to obtain a large share of the market. The main objectives for expanding the product range through acquisition, product launch, and partnership.
Global Cat House Market Outlook
The most significant regions are North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Because of the increasing population of outdoor cats and the growing safety issues of house cats from neighborhood strays, North America remains the epicenter of the outdoor cat house industry.
According to the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), approximately 3-4 million cats, both community and owned, join animal shelters in the United States each year. Alarming the government to take strict action towards the cat house. The construction of an outdoor cat house not only helps the cat but also reduces the chances of animal accidents. It is estimated that approximately 5.4 million cats are hit by car annually in the U.S.
Following North America is Europe and East Asia, Europe has approximately 106 million cat population, on the other hand, East Asia accounts for 53,100,000 cats as a pet. The reason for the rise in demand for outdoor cat house in this region is due to the extension of many cat species.
Latin America and South Asia have clutched the smallest portion of the market owing to the traditional believes and less cat population as compared to the other parts of the world.
Driving Factors For Outdoor Cat House Market
After dogs, cats are the preferred pet animal resulting in huge spending on the production of their comfort products. The market for different styles of outdoor cat houses is driven by cat’s diverse behavioral habits and adaptability.
The increasing focus of market players on the development of outdoor cat house which is ecofriendly and having multiple facilities to attract cat towards them. The restraint for the market is outdoor cat house is not that big to accommodate more than one cat in them, use of cheap quality material in them do not provide warm shelter to the cats which inhibits their presence in the place.
Business growth is aided by a rise in disposable income. Pet owners are demanding specialized products for their pet’s protection as their disposable income increases. Because of the aforementioned factor, the outdoor cat house market is expected to rise to meet large demand in the coming years.
