Europe GDPR Assessment Tools Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 35.6% through 2028
GDPR assessment tools have gained high demand recently as, aiding the businesses in achieving 100% GDPR compliance.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which has superseded the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC, aims at harmonizing data privacy laws across Europe.
With GDPR becoming the standard of reliability among consumers, with regard to their personal data’s privacy, there has been a rise in number of service providers of GDPR assessment tools in Europe.
Detailed Segmentation of GDPR Assessment Tools Market
In order to understand the complete GDPR assessment tools market and its performance across various European countries, the report on GDPR assessment tools market reflects a thorough market segmentation.
In-depth value and volume projections on every segment and across every country have been covered in the report.
The report on GDPR assessment tools market has been segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size type, deployment type, end use industry, tools type and country.
GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Adoption in Social Media & Digital Marketing and Penetration of Cloud-based Tools to Emerge as Key Trends
Complexity of the GDPR has intensified the cloud technology service platforms, leading the cloud-reliant businesses to comply with GDPR for ensuring their data practices.
Lower percentile of identification of GDPR’s impact on the cloud-based services among IT organizations is a major focus area for GDPR assessment tools providers.
As personal data sharing is a default procedure for cloud-service providers assisting organizations, their services are required to be unique to comply with GDPR. GDPR assessment tools providers are therefore introduced cloud-based tools to tap the potential opportunities in the area, thereby supporting growth of the GDPR assessment tools market.
High penalties associated with non-compliance of GDPR, organizations and businesses are seeking GDPR assessment tools to facilitate the compliance process and maintain their reputation and brand management. Digital and social media marketing platforms have been witnessing automation in recent years, which in turn has created the need for declaration of data management activities with consent.
This has further driven demand for GDPR assessment tools in social media and digital marketing, wherein data management in the marketing processes is bound to adhere to GDPR. This, coupled with rapid rise of the digital and social media marketing, will substantially fuel growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in the near future.
