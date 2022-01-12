Non-Woven Fabrics Market, Business Trends, Global Segments, Business Opportunities, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2030

Non-Woven Fabrics Market Information: by Material , Technology , Function , Application and Region Forecast till 2030

NEW YORK , NEW YORK 10013, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Woven Fabrics Market Insights:

The Non-Woven Fabric Market is anticipated to touch the total worth of USD 53.5 billion by the year 2030 owing to the accelerating demand for personal care products, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Non-woven fabrics are referred to as textile fabrics which are made of parallel-laid, randomly laid, or cross-laid webs which are bonded together, either mechanically or chemically, with thermoplastic or adhesives fibers under heat and pressure. They are porous, flat sheets, made of separate fibers or plastic films or molten plastic and are generally used in the textiles industry. The structure of non-woven fabrics varies from harsh, soft-to-touch, crisp, and hard-to-tear, to extremely weak. They are extensively used in diapers, sanitary napkins, tea bags, filters, and textiles.

Get free sample copy of Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1762

Competitive Analysis:

Several major players in the global nonwoven fabric market are involved in the data analysis:

DowDuPont (US)

Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company (US)

KCWW (US)

Freudenberg & Co. KG (Germany)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Glatfelter (US)

Suominen Corporation (Finland)

Fitesa (US)

TWE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Polymer Group Incorporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

AVGOL

PEGAS

Fibertex, Mitsui

Fitesa, and Toray.

To launch new nonwoven fabrics and associated products, the companies above partner up in joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions. The company’s main objectives are cost-effectiveness, superior quality, and environmental friendliness.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report on Non-Woven Fabrics Market : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/non-woven-fabric-market-1762

Segmentation

The global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented on the basis of technology, material, application, function, and region.

By mode of material, the global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), rayon, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), bio-composites, wood pulp, and others. Among these, the polypropylene (PP) non-woven fabrics is estimated to dominate the market as this segment finds application in diverse products varying from durable and strong geotextile to lightweight and disposable hygiene products and construction materials due to their durability, greater strength, and flexibility.

By mode of technology, the global non-woven fabrics market has been segmented into wet-laid, dry-laid, carded, spun melt, and others. Among these, the dry-laid technology is anticipated to create more opportunities in the market in the coming years. With the help of this technology, nonwoven fabric is made in continues process and thus leads to faster and low-cost belt speed. The technology is used on a large scale for the production of both disposable and durable products.

Share your Queries at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1762

Regional Insights

Geographically, the non-woven fabrics market span across regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is considered to be the fastest and largest growing market and occupies 40% of the market share. Economies such as South Korea, India, and China are the some of the major contributors to the growth of the market. The growth has been attributed to the burgeoning demand for the product in several end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetics, healthcare, building and construction, and automotive.

North America is anticipated to occupy the second-largest share in the coming years. U.S. is considered to be the leading region owing to the presence of an already established reconstruction of infrastructure and transportation industry in the country.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1762

Drivers

It is essential in the medical industry, automotive industry, and personal care & cosmetic industry to use non-woven fabrics. With the global pandemic that has afflicted the world, the demand for surgical drapes and gowns has risen dramatically. In addition to tote bags, the non-woven plastic fabric is used in the manufacture of non-woven plastic fabric bottles. In place of traditionally used plastic carry bags, this new fabric tote bag completely replaced them.

Opportunities

Automobile producers are interested in non-woven fabrics. In addition to being employed for the manufacture of car mats, covers, window frames, sun shields, and various filters, it is also used for the production of various filters. Consequently, the nonwoven fabric industry has grown at a rapid pace. Buildings were previously constructed with polyurethane foams; now, they are constructed with nonwoven fabric. Consequently, nonwoven fabric has also become more available.

Recent Developments:

August 2021- Berry Global, a Fortune 500 global manufacturer and marketer of plastic packaging products, has built Suavis 3D, a three dimensional embossed nonwoven, to address that is expected to meet the increasing premium market demand for high levels of comfort and softness. Suavis 3D technology enables for improved cushioning and softness of the company’s nonwoven solutions for hygiene applications, provides aesthetically embossing patterns as well as the opportunity to supply a premium experience to the end consumer.

This first investment in Biesheim, France, offers premium, high-performing, and value-added solutions to the nonwoven fabric hygiene market and it links with Berry’s existing embossing and aperturing manufacturing lines.



The 3D technology, along with Berry’s premium, soft nonwoven solutions can offer advanced fluid management and skin comfort, and boost cushioning and lofty performance. This latest embossed material will be used in the production of feminine care products, adult incontinence, and diapers.

The marketing director at Berry Global said that it has a fabulous journey, from the deployment of company’s 3D line in Biesheim, France, to the launch of Suavis 3D.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Function

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polypropylene (PP)

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

7.3 Polyethylene (PE)

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

7.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

7.5 Rayon

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

7.6 Wood Pulp

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

7.7 Bio-Composites

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–20277.6

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

8. Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry-Laid

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

8.3 Wet-Laid

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

8.4 Spunmelt

8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

8.5 Carded

8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

8.5 Others

8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2020–2027

8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2020–2027

Related Report

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fire-protection-coatings-market-4657

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/purging-compound-market-4696

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blow-molding-plastics-market-4718

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thermoplastic-vulcanizates-market-4704

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/roof-insulation-market-4749

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glyoxal-market-4756

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/high-temperature-coatings-market-4769

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/propylene-oxide-market-4770

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

