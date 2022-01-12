Submit Release
Allagash Wilderness Waterway Advisory Council Meeting

MAINE, January 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 19, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Bangor - Bureau of Parks and Lands office at 106 Hogan Road, Bangor

Meeting description/purpose:

Agenda TBA. Microsoft Office Teams meeting link: Click Here to Join Meeting Or call in (audio only): +1 207-209-4724,,765302383# United States, Portland Phone Conference ID: 765 302 383#

For further information, contact:

Name: Mark Deroche, AWW Superintendent

Phone: 207-695-2169

