Radiant Digital acquires Beacon Systems to scale and deliver outcomes beyond digital transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiant Digital Solutions, Inc. (Radiant Digital) announced the acquisition of Florida-based Beacon Systems (BeaconGov) to strengthen the company’s capabilities in accelerating digital transformation and achieving high-value outcomes for commercial and public sector clients. BeaconGov is a small business firm that provides technology, engineering, and business solutions to customers in the commercial and public sectors, focusing on state and local government agencies.
“We are very excited about this acquisition. BeaconGov brings a portfolio of new clients that will not only help Radiant Digital expand its public sector practice, but also increase the scale and strength of our capabilities in emerging technologies such as AI/ML, data and cloud services, blockchain and decentralized finance,” said Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, CEO of Radiant Digital.
“Radiant Digital has an impressive track record of helping customers quickly envision, prototype, and launch user-focused digital solutions to accomplish desired business outcomes. With this acquisition, Radiant will strengthen its ability to deliver cost-effective and lean digital transformation solutions for commercial and public sector organizations,” said Ms. Marada M. Reddi, President of Beacon Systems.
“We are proud to welcome the BeaconGov Team to the Radiant Digital family,” added Dr. Rachakonda, “I’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand the execution discipline they apply to business problems, and I am excited by what we can accomplish together for our customers. With access to even more talent through BeaconGov, we can help our customers go deeper into the lifecycle of innovation and execute across a broad transformation roadmap with increased scale.”
About Radiant Digital
Radiant Digital delivers advanced and innovative digital transformation solutions that align with their client’s needs to be more operationally efficient and competitive. Radiant’s solutions help their clients reduce costs, advance agility, increase customer insight, and improve employee skills and knowledge. To learn more, please visit Radiant Digital's website or Radiant Digital on LinkedIn.
About BeaconGov
BeaconGov is a rapidly growing SDB certified technology and engineering firm that provides strategic technology, engineering, and business solutions to the federal, state, and local governments. BeaconGov’s client base includes NASA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Voice of America, and the states of Florida and Oregon. Additional information on can be found at beacongov.com (www.beacongov.com) or BeaconGov on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Radiant Digital
Josh Dupont
info@radiant.digital
+1 301 306 5102
https://radiant.digital/
This press release is issued through EmailWire.com (http://www.emailwire.com) – a global newswire with press release distribution services.
Josh Dupont
“We are very excited about this acquisition. BeaconGov brings a portfolio of new clients that will not only help Radiant Digital expand its public sector practice, but also increase the scale and strength of our capabilities in emerging technologies such as AI/ML, data and cloud services, blockchain and decentralized finance,” said Dr. Shankar Rachakonda, CEO of Radiant Digital.
“Radiant Digital has an impressive track record of helping customers quickly envision, prototype, and launch user-focused digital solutions to accomplish desired business outcomes. With this acquisition, Radiant will strengthen its ability to deliver cost-effective and lean digital transformation solutions for commercial and public sector organizations,” said Ms. Marada M. Reddi, President of Beacon Systems.
“We are proud to welcome the BeaconGov Team to the Radiant Digital family,” added Dr. Rachakonda, “I’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand the execution discipline they apply to business problems, and I am excited by what we can accomplish together for our customers. With access to even more talent through BeaconGov, we can help our customers go deeper into the lifecycle of innovation and execute across a broad transformation roadmap with increased scale.”
About Radiant Digital
Radiant Digital delivers advanced and innovative digital transformation solutions that align with their client’s needs to be more operationally efficient and competitive. Radiant’s solutions help their clients reduce costs, advance agility, increase customer insight, and improve employee skills and knowledge. To learn more, please visit Radiant Digital's website or Radiant Digital on LinkedIn.
About BeaconGov
BeaconGov is a rapidly growing SDB certified technology and engineering firm that provides strategic technology, engineering, and business solutions to the federal, state, and local governments. BeaconGov’s client base includes NASA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Voice of America, and the states of Florida and Oregon. Additional information on can be found at beacongov.com (www.beacongov.com) or BeaconGov on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Radiant Digital
Josh Dupont
info@radiant.digital
+1 301 306 5102
https://radiant.digital/
This press release is issued through EmailWire.com (http://www.emailwire.com) – a global newswire with press release distribution services.
Josh Dupont
Radian Digital
+1 301-306-5102
email us here