Determined Texas Auto Accident Attorneys Fight for Full Compensation - Rose Sanders Law Firm
Rose Sanders law is a Texas Injury Law Firm located acres texas from Dallas to Houston to McAllen Represent People that are Victims of Auto AccidentsHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Persistent lawyers hold responsible parties in the Houston area accountable for damages
An auto accident involving a negligent driver effects a person physically, emotionally and financially. That’s why, after an accident, the person needs legal representation that will aggressively fight on this persons behalf, going after insurance companies, wrongful drivers or other responsible parties to get them the compensation needed to cover the injured person's costs. The skilled personal injury attorneys at Rose Sanders Injury Law Firm can help people secure the damages they deserve for past and future medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement and emotional distress. Our lawyers are unyielding in their support of accident victims all over Texas from Houston, Dallas, McAllan.
Aggressive Texas advocates represent people injured in car accidents
The financial costs of an accident can take a heavy toll on its victims. Our knowledge of Texas statutes and case law empowers us to fight for the compensation a person deserves after an auto accident. At Rose Sanders Law Firm, we assist people involved in accidents caused by:
Distracted driving — Drivers who fail to pay attention to the road put others in danger. Texting, talking on a cellphone or using a GPS are just some of the distractions that can lead to car accidents.
Reckless driving — Excessive speeding or failing to follow other traffic rules can result in devastating collisions. We examine police reports and witness testimony to substantiate a persons claim.
Drunk driving — There is no excuse for taking the wheel when impaired by alcohol. Our attorneys go after drunk drivers who put other’s lives at risk.
Weather conditions — Rain, snow and other weather conditions create challenges for drivers and can affect the functionality of cars. When weather is a factor in an accident, we work to show how much of the accident was a driver’s fault and how much was unavoidable.
Defective auto parts — Automakers who fail to alert their customers to defects can be held liable for the problems caused by their negligence. Similarly, if a driver doesn’t attempt to remedy a known problem with their vehicle, they may face repercussions when an accident occurs.
Our attorneys are known as skilled and tenacious advocates for auto accident victims. Texas law places time limits on filing accident claims, so it is important for a person to seek legal help immediately following a car accident so that evidence can be gathered and presented promptly to the person's insurer.
Tenacious lawyers handle insurance claims and disputes
When a person files a claim with an insurance company, getting the monetary compensation that this person deserves can be a struggle. Insurance companies, their adjusters and their attorneys are determined to pay the minimum amount of accident compensation possible. In some cases, the insurance company’s resistance rises to the level of actionable bad faith. Our attorneys help people to make strong claims and oppose insurers who try to deny them.
To establish liability for the accident and substantiate the severity of a person's injuries, we bring in top experts in various fields, such as trauma doctors, chiropractors, forensics engineers, mechanics, and collision reconstruction analysts, who help build the accident victims case for the best possible settlement. These experts will deliver compelling testimony about the cause of the persons accident and the extent of the persons injuries, enhancing the persons prospects for a full, fair recovery.
Contact assertive Texas auto accident attorneys
Selecting a strong, capable legal team is one of the best choices a person can make after a car accident. For a person that want to To schedule a free consultation at the Houston Dallas or McAllan office of Rose Sanders Law Firm, call 713-231-9288 or contact us online.
Charles Sanders
Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC
+1 713-221-3773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Injured in a Car Accident- STOP LOOK and LISTEN