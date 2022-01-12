Introducing Teaspoons & Co: The First Boba Shop to Use Plastic-Free Paper Cups & Bamboo Fibre Straws

Setting itself apart from all other boba shops, Teaspoons & Co. does not use any single-use plastic products.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for its delectable, easy-to-follow tea kits, Teaspoons & Co. handcrafts all of its beverages with the highest quality ingredients, including premium tea leaves, real fruit, and fresh pearls. But this one-of-a-kind online bubble tea shop is enjoying increasing popularity not just because of its fine quality products, but also for its sustainability practices.As the first boba shop in North America - and quite possibly in the world - to use plastic-free paper cups and bamboo fibre straws, the company’s TikTok video introducing its 100% recyclable plastic-free ISLA Butterfly Cups quickly went viral with over 7 million views.“We have made a commitment to be as proactive as we can when it comes to the environment,” says Teaspoons & Co. founder Joyce Yim. “Unfortunately, we are part of an industry that’s notorious for its use of disposable plastic waste. which is overfilling our landfills and our oceans at an alarming rate. At the moment we appear to be the only business in the industry to take action, but we hope others will follow suit.”The ISLA Butterfly Cups used by Teaspoons & Co. are made from wood, a renewable raw material. Recyclable and repulpable, the cups are coated with a special water-based dispersion coated barrier. They can be used for both hot and cold drinks, and completely eliminate the need for plastic straws or lids. Additionally, the cup is made with an inner flap that prevents spills and splashes.Joyce adds that their DIY Boba Tea Kits are also environmentally friendly. Consisting of loose-leaf tea, ten tea filters, a choice of Tapioca pearls and various jelly options, customers can choose from a wide variety of tea flavours, including Matcha, Black Tea, and non-caffeinated. All of the boba kits include a reusable metal straw, allowing people to reduce waste at home.For more information or to place an order, visit www.teaspoons.co About the CompanyFounded by sibling entrepreneurs Joyce and Joshua Yim, and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teaspoons & Co. is an online retail bubble tea shop offering a range of highly acclaimed DIY Boba Tea Kits. The company sets itself apart from other boba shops by its refusal to use any plastic single-use products, and instead promotes its ISLA Butterfly Cups, which are both recyclable and repulpable.Teaspoons & Co. services customers worldwide, and has recently expanded into over 30 different retailers.