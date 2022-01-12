Bridge Construction Market Outlook, Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021–2030 | By Type, Material & Application

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Bridge Construction Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the bridge construction market is majorly driven by rise in urbanization and rapid industrialization in emerging countries. This has led to increase in expenditure on infrastructure of the country. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, owing to rapid development in countries such as China and India.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global bridge construction market size was valued at $857.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,416.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Surge in road and highway construction industry in the developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to increase the demand for new bridges. However, volatile economic condition in Latin America may hamper the bridge construction market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense competition and new bridge development by bridge construction players.

Major types of bridge construction products included in the report are beam, truss, arch, suspension, cable-stayed, and others. The others segment includes stressed ribbon, pile, covered, cantilever bridge, and others. The beam bridge construction constituted the highest market share in 2020, owing to increased demand in the transport infrastructure industry.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 severely affected new bridge construction in 2020, and caused a negative impact on the market growth throughout the year. The major demand for new bridges from developing countries including India, Brazil, Vietnam, and China is badly affected by the spread of coronavirus, thereby halting new bridge construction activity. Further, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in completing the new bridges around the globe.

Key Market Players

