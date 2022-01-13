The RED Pill DAO crypto-token launches on Binance Smart Chain
First fan-based crypto token available on BSCSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RED Pill DAO (“TRP”) goes through its initial offering of fan-based crypto tokens. Bridging the gap between meme coins and decentralize finance (“DeFi”), TRP aims at the segment of meme coin investors aiming to enjoy an annual percentage yield (“APY”) on their token holdings.
A high APY has been the hallmark of DeFi in recent days are generally distinguished from traditional finance by being technology-based, autonomous (based on smart contracts protocols) and purely digital. DeFi are able to provide high APYs by eliminating transaction fees and removing third parties from financial transactions.
The RED Pill DAO is a crypto token with a 100-year liquidity lock that is currently available on the Binance Smart Chain.
