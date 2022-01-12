CT Scanners Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights

CT Scanners Market current market and estimations for the period of 2014-2022 is provided in the report to identify the prevailing opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Computed axial tomography (CAT), popularly known as computed tomography (CT), has diversified applications in the healthcare industry. CT uses computer-processed X-ray images taken from different angles, and combines them to produce cross-sectional images of specific areas of the scanned object. This allows medical practitioners to get an internal view of an object without dissecting it.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Corporation, NeuroLogica Corporation (a subsidiary of Samsung), and others.

Constant developments in technology and supportive government policies for healthcare funding are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing incidence of chronic diseases, need for early diagnosis, and high clinical utility of CT are expected to drive the market. Factors such as high installation cost of CT systems and side effects due to radiation exposure hinder the market growth.

The leading CT scanner technologies considered in this report include high-end slice CT scanners, mid-end slice CT scanners, and low-end slice CT scanners. High-end slice CT scanners are the most popular and fastest growing type, and is expected to contribute to significant share of the market. The high-end slice CT scanners include more than 64 slice, open versions, and cardiac CT.

The mid-end slice CT scanners includes multi slice CT (3-64 slices). The low-end slice CT scanners include single and dual slice CT. CT scanners are used in oncology, cardiology, vascular, and neurology. The report is segmented into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

