High Performance Computing Market 2023 | Present Scenario on Growth Analysis along with key industry players

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faster computing capabilities of microservers or HPC systems, improved performance efficiency and smarter deployment & management with high quality of service are some key factors driving the growth of the high-performance computing market. The major challenges for these HPC systems are power, cooling system management and storage & data management. The importance of storage & data management would continue to grow in the future.

In addition to this, software hurdles continue to grow, which are restraining the growth of the HPC market. HPC technology is being rapidly adopted by academic institutions and various industries to build reliable and robust products that would enable to maintain a competitive edge in the business. Various vendors are also targeting to provide high-performance converged technology solutions. As this trend is gaining significant relevance, the market is growing steadily and it would continue its growth in the future.

The global high-performance computing market is segmented based on components, deployment, applications and geography.

The different types of deployment methods of HPC are Cloud-based and on-premise-based methods. Cloud deployment is most popular in the industry, as cloud-computing technologies are popularly adopted by the players in different industries. The research shows that the cloud technology market is expected to grow due to its high adoption rate, while the usage of on-premise deployment method would decline slowly.

The major application sections of HPC are High-Performance technical computing and High-performance business computing. Technical computing of the HPC includes various sectors such as Government, Chemicals, Bio-sciences, Academic institutions, Consumer products, Energy, Electronics and Others. High performance data analysis is being used in the government sector for national security & crime-fighting. In addition to this, HPCs are used in fraud detection and customer acquisition/retention across other sectors. High-Performance Business Computing includes media entertainment, online gaming, retail, financial service, ultra-scale internet, transportation and others.

The high-performance computing market is being analyzed in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for HPC technology due to the technological advancements and early adoption of technology in the region followed by Europe.

The key market players are adopting product launch as their principle strategy to provide high performance solutions in different industries. Cisco is providing high performance computing solution for financial services that overcome low latency requirements, high message rate and throughput requirements, predictability to avoid jitter & spikes and building large computing grids in cost effective manner.

Some major players in HPC market are IBM, Intel, Fujistu, AMD, Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Hitachi Data System and Cisco.

