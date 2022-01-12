Standalone AWOS Systems Market: Investments in Airport Infrastructure and Increasing Concerns Towards Passenger Safety
Global automated weather observing system (AWOS) market is forecast to touch US $ 590 Mn by the end of 2029.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global automated weather observing system (AWOS) market is forecast to touch US $ 590 Mn by the end of 2029. Over a trillion dollars are likely to be invested to ameliorate airport infrastructure by 2030 worldwide. An estimated value of about US$ 5 billion is foreseen to be spent specifically on AWOS, leaving the substantial scope of opportunities waiting to be capitalized by existing as well as new AWOS solution providers.
The emerging concept of a networked society is based on creating connected smart machines, including autonomous vehicles and robots. Advanced cloud architecture can potentially deal with the sharing and distribution of machine intelligence, and enable functioning at a higher level. Companies are increasingly striving to understand how to bestrew intelligence over the cloud.
From being just another network to becoming a highly impactful revolution, 5G technology is believed to be a tipping point in the global technological evolution. With an anticipated influence on various industries, the digitization brought about by 5G is being perceived as the ticket to achieving the most from mobile technology, by businesses in the ICT domain.
The recent study by Fact.MR on AWOS market offers a 10-year forecast between 2019 and 2029. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of AWOS market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with AWOS industry. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the AWOS market over the forecast period.
A detailed assessment of AWOS value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the AWOS market along with their detailed profiling enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
AWOS Market: Report Summary
The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including product portfolio, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in AWOS market across the globe.
“Dedicated strategies towards customized services at stabilized prices by key players will increase AWOS installations in the near future. This is further supported by investments in airport infrastructure development and increasing concerns towards passenger safety.” Says the Fact.MR analyst.
A comprehensive estimate on AWOS market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of AWOS during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
AWOS Market Segmentation
By Configuration
AWOS-A
AWOS-AV
AWOS-1
AWOS-2
AWOS-3
AWOS-3P
AWOS-3P/T
AWOS-4
System Type
Standalone AWOS Systems
Portable AWOS System
Procurement Model
Tender / Bidding Process
Deployment Location
Military & Defense Airport
Commercial Service Airports
Non-Primary
Primary
Cargo Service Airport
Heliports
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways of Global AWOS Market
Global AWOS market is expected to create an absolute value opportunity of around US$ 220 Mn by 2029 end, adding 1.6X times more value as compared to 2019
AWOS-3 has accounted for over half of the market share in 2019 owing to wide adoption across commercial and cargo service airports
Despite accounting for a very low market share in 2019, portable AWOS will be preferred by airport authorities and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~6% till 2029
Commercial service airports will remain the brightest opportunity pockets as they would account for ~55% of the market share till 2029
North America gained the lion’s share in AWOS Market in 2018, owing to the high number of airports coupled with a positive government stance towards airport improvement programs
With anticipated two-fold increase in demand, East Asia is the next growth epicenter for the AWOS market owing to the growing aviation industry and numerous airport pipeline projects
AWOS Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
AWOS market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (Mn Units) and value (US $ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regional levels for AWOS are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “Mn Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent AWOS market segments, along with the market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, the absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering sales and distribution perspective in the global AWOS market.
AWOS Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the AWOS report, which helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of AWOS market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for AWOS has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
AWOS Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on the leading vendors of the AWOS along with their detailed profiles. Essential and Up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of the AWOS, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. The company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in AWOS market. Prominent companies operating in the global AWOS market, include All Weather Inc., Vaisala Inc., Coastal Environmental Systems, Optical Scientific Inc., Mesotech International, Inc. and others.
