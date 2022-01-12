Pathological Examination Market Is Projected To Reach $438 Billion, By 2025 | Trends, Growth Analysis, Key Drivers

Pathological Examination Market

The global pathological examination market size is expected to reach 65 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Pathological Examination Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global pathological examination market share was valued at $171 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $438 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2019 to 2025. In terms of number of tests, the global pathological examination market size is expected to reach 65 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

The factors such as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases and high focus on early diagnosis of diseases drive the growth of the market. However, shortage of pathologists, is expected to restrict the global pathological examination market growth across the globe. The digital pathology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period due to its advantages and expected adoption in the future.

Depending on application, the other applications segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 13.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of pathological examination trends for diagnosis and treatment of various disease classes such as cancer, gynecology, and diabetes. U.S. was the highest revenue contributor in the global pathological examination market, accounting for over 50% share of the total market in 2018. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate due to massively increasing population, high prevalence of diseases, and growth in the healthcare market.

Key Findings of the Pathological Examination Market:

• U.S. occupied 53% share of the global pathological examination market in 2017.

• The digital pathology segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The other applications segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Pathological Examination Market include Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Sonic Healthcare Limited, Spectra Laboratories, Diagnostic Pathology Services, Inc., Q2 Solutions, and Histo-Scientific Research Laboratories.

