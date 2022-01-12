Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Development, Trend, Demand, End User Analysis

Global point of care diagnostics market size would reach $43,336 million by 2022 from $22,975 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2016 to 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising prevalence of various infectious diseases and several initiatives implemented by government and non-government associations for rise in health awareness around the world are the factors majorly driving the point of care diagnostics market growth.

The technological advancements in point of care diagnostic devices, introduction of home-based point of care devices; and increase in healthcare expenditure also support the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market. However, stringent government regulations for the product approval and reimbursement issues for the point of care devices restrict the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players in the point of care diagnostics industry are highly focused to expand their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as the preferred strategy. The key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sinocare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• In 2015, glucose monitoring kits was the leading segment of overall point of care diagnostics market revenue.

• Infectious disease testing kits segment is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 13.1%, owing to increased demand in the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

• North America was the leading reginal POC devices market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in 2015.

• Over-the-counter testing kits segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 104% during analysis period.

• Japan alone is the major shareholder in the Asia-Pacific region accounting for about one-third share of the Asia-Pacific point of care diagnostics market.

• Asia-Pacific infectious diseases testing kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR o 14.1% during analysis period.

North America and Europe together accounted for nearly three-fourths share of point of care diagnostics industry in 2015, and is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. The growth in the point of care diagnostics market size in these regions is attributed to the increased adoption of advanced point of care diagnostic devices, rise in awareness about innovative and advanced applications of point of care diagnostic devices, and rapidly aging population coupled with increase in incidences of diabetes and liver diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 12.0% during the analysis period. Japan is the leader in the Asia-Pacific point of care diagnostics market. This is mainly due to the increase in awareness of innovative and advanced applications of POC testing devices.

