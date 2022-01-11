Submit Release
AB446 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 2 offered by Representative Kitchens - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to amend 115.38 (1) (a) and 121.02 (1) (c) 3.; to repeal and recreate 118.016; and to create 119.44 (2) (bm) of the statutes; Relating to: reading readiness assessments and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Tabled

Important Actions (newest first)

