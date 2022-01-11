Submit Release
SB694 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to amend 70.11 (intro.); and to create 70.11 (4) (a) 1m., 70.11 (4) (a) 1n. and 70.11 (4) (b) 4. of the statutes; Relating to: a property tax exemption for a community health center. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/11/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb694

SB694 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-01-11

