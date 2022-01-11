Submit Release
AB475 in Asm: Executive action taken - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to amend 67.05 (3) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: including with a referendum question for issuing bonds a statement of the estimated interest accruing on the amount of the bonds.

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/11/2022 Asm. Executive action taken  

