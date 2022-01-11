AB348 in Asm: Representative Vruwink added as a coauthor - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to amend 134.66 (title), 134.66 (1) (g), 134.66 (2) (a), (am), (b) and (cm) 1m., 134.66 (2m) (a), 134.66 (3), 139.30 (10), 139.345 (3) (a) (intro.), 139.345 (3) (b) 2., 139.345 (7) (a), subchapter IX (title) of chapter 254 [precedes 254.911], 254.916 (2) (intro.), 254.916 (3) (a), (b), (c) and (d), 254.916 (3) (f) 2., 254.916 (11), 254.92 (title), 254.92 (1), 254.92 (2), 254.92 (2m) (intro.) and 254.92 (3); and to create 134.66 (1) (jm), 254.911 (11) and 254.916 (2) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: raising the legal age for sale, purchase, and possession of cigarettes and nicotine and tobacco products, providing a legal age for sale, purchase, and possession of vapor products, and providing a penalty. (FE)