Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,026 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,317 in the last 365 days.

SB392 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 447.05; to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 447.04 (title), 447.07 (3) (intro.), 447.07 (3) (e), 447.07 (3) (f), 447.07 (3) (g), 447.07 (3) (h), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.21 (1) (a), 450.03 (1) (e) and 462.02 (2) (d); and to create 440.03 (13) (b) 28m., 447.035, 447.04 (3) and 447.05 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: certification of expanded function dental auxiliaries, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
1/11/2022 Asm. Public hearing held  
9/28/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 31, Noes 0 517

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb392

You just read:

SB392 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.