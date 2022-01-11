SB392 in Asm: Public hearing held - 2022-01-11

WISCONSIN, January 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 447.05; to amend 440.08 (2) (a) (intro.), 447.04 (title), 447.07 (3) (intro.), 447.07 (3) (e), 447.07 (3) (f), 447.07 (3) (g), 447.07 (3) (h), 448.03 (2) (a), 448.21 (1) (a), 450.03 (1) (e) and 462.02 (2) (d); and to create 440.03 (13) (b) 28m., 447.035, 447.04 (3) and 447.05 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: certification of expanded function dental auxiliaries, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)