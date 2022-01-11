Submit Release
New regulations on financial support for overseas guest workers

VIETNAM, January 11 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese guest workers will get a subsidy worth VNĐ7-20 million (US$300-880) if they are forced to return home earlier than contracted due to natural disasters, disease, war or economic recession.

The regulation is part of Decision 40/2021/QD-TTg on the fund for overseas employment support, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái.

Under the decision, migrant workers will get the similar support when unilaterally terminating their labour contracts if they are abused or forced to perform duties, which directly affect their lives and health, or are sexually harassed while working abroad. 

Migrant workers working under labour contracts will get a subsidy ranging from VNĐ10 million (over $300) to VNĐ30 million if they are required to return home earlier than schedule due to labour accidents, illnesses, or diseases that make them unable to work abroad.

Overseas guest workers who come back home earlier than scheduled will also get a financial subsidy of VNĐ1 million monthly within six months for vocational training to re-enter the domestic labour market.

Relatives of guest workers will get a subsidy of VNĐ40 million if the workers die or go missing in other countries.

The decision stipulates that manpower export enterprises shall be required to contribute VNĐ150,000 per guest worker per contract to the fund. The financial contribution is part of their operating expenses of sending workers to work abroad.

Meanwhile, each overseas guest worker shall contribute VNĐ100,000 to the fund. 

Managed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, the fund aims to support and expand the labour export market and minimise risks for guest workers and labour export enterprises. — VGP/VNS

 

