Aegle Co Reaches 3M Authenticated Mask Milestone. Authentication & Traceability Tech Brings Peace of Mind into Market Beset with Fakes
The preponderance of fake, substandard, counterfeit and unprotective masks sold online has left millions wondering if their masks are protecting them. Our technology is the solution.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aegle, the Houston manufacturer of NIOSH* approved N95 respirators and similar quality ear loop face masks, said on Tuesday it has now sold more than 3 million authenticated NIOSH-certified N95 respirators, all featuring its patent pending Authentication & Traceability technology. Aegle’s proprietary technology prevents counterfeit and gray market sales, confirms testing performance, and ensures supply-chain traceability. Every package has an embedded NFC (near field communication) chip providing consumers with transparent data such as manufacture and expiration date, internal and 3rd party testing and is authenticated against Aegle’s database giving customers peace of mind that it was produced in Aegle’s Brookshire, Texas facility.
Aegle’s founding team comes from Silicon Valley and has extensive experience in technology and cybersecurity. The team used that knowledge to develop a technology platform to protect customers and assist in building consumer confidence back in the PPE market, which is beset with fakes.
Millions of imported masks are sold online each month to unsuspecting consumers, marketed as “FDA listed” or KN95, sowing confusion and leading to the defrauding buyers who risk contracting Covid.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends all Americans wear N95 respirators. No US tests, provides oversight or confirms the effectiveness of cheap imported masks. The CDC says 60% of all imported KN95 masks (Chinese standard) are counterfeit or fake and some recent reports show that up to 90% of those sold online are not authentic nor effective at blocking the Covid virus in the air.
“We are pleased that we have now provided end-to-end supply chain visibility and peace of mind for the buyers of more than 3 million masks made in Texas. Particularly with the Omicron variant, which is surging around the country, the preponderance of fake, substandard, counterfeit and unprotective masks being sold on online marketplaces, has left millions wondering if their masks are protecting them. Our technology is the solution,” said Andy Moy, CEO at Aegle.
*NIOSH – The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)
email us here
