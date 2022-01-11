Submit Release
Senator Risa Hontiveros on the alleged hacking of the Comelec website

January 11, 2022

SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ALLEGED HACKING OF THE COMELEC WEBSITE

While the alleged hacking of the COMELEC website is still being verified, let me stress the importance of protecting data privacy in databanks under the care of government and private agencies. Lalo na't nangyari na rin ito noon when voters' data were leaked and compromised.

We cannot afford to let it all happen again let alone allow these sensitive information to fall into the hands of unscrupulous individuals. As holders of these information that the public has entrusted to them, it is Comelec's duty to protect the information from security breaches, and to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

