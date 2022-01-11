Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,348 in the last 365 days.

Follow strict health protocols, Gordon urges returning OFWs

PHILIPPINES, January 11 - Press Release January 11, 2022

Follow strict health protocols, Gordon urges returning OFWs

Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon has urged the estimated 9,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are currently under strict quarantine or isolation to keep their patience and their minds occupied towards self-improvement.

Gordon, who is known as a man of action, suggested returning OFWs to join in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) online courses which range from eight to 40 hours.

"We encourage OFWs to spend their quarantine or isolation by enrolling in the TESDA's online courses as there are over 60 or more to choose from, which could help them open new opportunities upon completion of quarantine," he said.

"Sa paglahok sa mga online course na ito, mapapayabong ang kaalaman at abilidad ng ating mga bagong bayani, dahil ito ay makakatulong rin sa paghahanap nila ng bagong trabaho kung saan man nila magustuhan," he added.

The online program has attracted millions of Filipinos since the onset of the pandemic as part of the government's efforts to rehabilitate the floundering economy.

Courses range in topics, which include electrical and electronics, entrepreneurship, information and communications technology, basic computer operations, cooking, agriculture, tourism, automotive, healthcare, among others.

TESDA statistics show that about 7,500 OFWs enrolled with them in 2020, with 6,140 of them graduating, while 1,856 were certified by the government agency.

Gordon credited TESDA as a key that has helped many Filipinos unlock their true potential, with many of them succeeding in their chosen fields they studied.

"The TESDA concept is very special because it teaches people not to let themselves wallow in self-pity, instead be able to improve through quality skills education," he pointed out.

"They are willing to be educated themselves as blue collar workers, which are the kind of jobs Filipinos are in demand for abroad. By learning new concepts, they could find new jobs either here or overseas, which will directly bolster the economy," he continued.

Gordon is a known advocate of employment programs since his stint as Mayor of Olongapo, with the vision of enabling and ennobling the people.

His Senate office has been empowering people through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment.

TUPAD is an empowerment program which provides community-based emergency employment for a range of 10-30 days, depending on the nature of work. Its target beneficiaries are un/underemployed, terminated, or self-employed workers who were affected by natural or man-made disasters.

You just read:

Follow strict health protocols, Gordon urges returning OFWs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.