Carper on EPA’s Steps to Protect Americans from Toxic Coal Ash Pollution

DELAWARE, January 11 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Committee on Environment and Public Works, today released the following statement on actions by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protect groundwater from coal ash contamination.

“For years, the improper disposal of coal ash put far too many Americans at risk of drinking polluted water that could make them sick. This is especially true for the communities located near coal-fired power plants, which already experience increased exposure to pollution. Today’s EPA announcement is a welcome move that will protect human health and hold polluters accountable. Every American deserves access to safe, clean drinking water free of pollution, and I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to make that a reality.”

